New Analyst Forecast: $CERT Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CERT. Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a price target of 15.0 for CERT.

$CERT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CERT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CERT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $15.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $13.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Jeff Garro from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 02/27/2025

$CERT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $CERT stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

