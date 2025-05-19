New Analyst Forecast: $CELH Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CELH. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CELH.

$CELH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CELH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$CELH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CELH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$CELH Insider Trading Activity

$CELH insiders have traded $CELH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H. MILMOE sold 65,000 shares for an estimated $2,024,750

CAROLINE S LEVY sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,878,800

PAUL H. STOREY (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 10,188 shares for an estimated $262,544

JOYCE RUSSELL sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $113,880

$CELH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $CELH stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

