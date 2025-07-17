New Analyst Forecast: $CELH Given $57.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CELH. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 57.0 for CELH.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CELH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CELH forecast page.
$CELH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CELH recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CELH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $57.0 on 07/17/2025
- Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 07/14/2025
- Gerald Pascarelli from Needham set a target price of $55.0 on 07/10/2025
- Sean McGowan from Roth Capital set a target price of $52.0 on 06/26/2025
- Robert Moskow from TD Cowen set a target price of $55.0 on 06/16/2025
- Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $47.0 on 06/12/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 06/04/2025
$CELH Insider Trading Activity
$CELH insiders have traded $CELH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM H. MILMOE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $14,180,000.
- JOHN FIELDLY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 262,974 shares for an estimated $11,577,418.
- CAROLINE S LEVY sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,878,800
- PAUL H. STOREY (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 10,188 shares for an estimated $262,544
- JOYCE RUSSELL sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $113,880
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CELH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $CELH stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 5,342,531 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $190,300,954
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 3,753,055 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,683,819
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,724,928 shares (+111.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,681,935
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,644,560 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,819,227
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 2,218,394 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,019,194
- CONTRARIUS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD removed 2,211,059 shares (-77.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,757,921
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC removed 1,898,460 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,623,145
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.