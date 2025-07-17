New Analyst Forecast: $CELH Given $57.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CELH. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 57.0 for CELH.

$CELH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CELH recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CELH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $57.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Gerald Pascarelli from Needham set a target price of $55.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Sean McGowan from Roth Capital set a target price of $52.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Robert Moskow from TD Cowen set a target price of $55.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $47.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 06/04/2025

$CELH Insider Trading Activity

$CELH insiders have traded $CELH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H. MILMOE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $14,180,000 .

. JOHN FIELDLY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 262,974 shares for an estimated $11,577,418 .

. CAROLINE S LEVY sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,878,800

PAUL H. STOREY (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 10,188 shares for an estimated $262,544

JOYCE RUSSELL sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $113,880

$CELH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $CELH stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

