New Analyst Forecast: $CEG Given $320.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CEG. William Appicelli from UBS set a price target of 320.0 for CEG.

$CEG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CEG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $289.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $320.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI set a target price of $258.0 on 01/02/2025

$CEG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.

on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$CEG Insider Trading Activity

$CEG insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.

$CEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 824 institutional investors add shares of $CEG stock to their portfolio, and 620 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

