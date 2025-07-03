New Analyst Forecast: $CE Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CE. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $CE.
$CE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CE forecast page.
$CE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 04/15/2025
- Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from Vertical Research set a target price of $66.0 on 03/06/2025
$CE Insider Trading Activity
$CE insiders have traded $CE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT MCDOUGALD SUTTON purchased 7,450 shares for an estimated $407,118
- MARK CHRISTOPHER MURRAY (SVP - Acetyls) has made 2 purchases buying 3,832 shares for an estimated $205,284 and 0 sales.
- GANESH MOORTHY has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $107,959 and 0 sales.
- DEBORAH J. KISSIRE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $54,280
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of $CE stock to their portfolio, and 351 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,285,850 shares (+69.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,077,704
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 4,044,961 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $229,632,435
- INVESCO LTD. removed 3,505,664 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $199,016,545
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,044,662 shares (+134.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,075,461
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,907,901 shares (+101.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,311,539
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,800,353 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,206,039
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,781,837 shares (+9132.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,154,886
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.