New Analyst Forecast: $CE Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CE. John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 45.0 for CE.
$CE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CE recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 04/15/2025
- Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from Vertical Research set a target price of $66.0 on 03/06/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $88.0 on 12/19/2024
- Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $85.0 on 12/17/2024
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $76.0 on 11/11/2024
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $97.0 on 11/11/2024
$CE Insider Trading Activity
$CE insiders have traded $CE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT MCDOUGALD SUTTON purchased 7,450 shares for an estimated $407,118
- MARK CHRISTOPHER MURRAY (SVP - Acetyls) purchased 2,353 shares for an estimated $128,109
- GANESH MOORTHY has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $107,959 and 0 sales.
- DEBORAH J. KISSIRE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $54,280
$CE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of $CE stock to their portfolio, and 348 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 11,091,326 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $767,630,672
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 8,077,245 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $559,026,126
- DODGE & COX added 6,818,993 shares (+100.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $471,942,505
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,798,952 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $262,925,467
- NORGES BANK added 2,935,089 shares (+1032.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,137,509
- TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 2,550,334 shares (+266.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,508,616
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,293,764 shares (+4506.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,751,406
