New Analyst Forecast: $CE Given $45.0 Price Target

April 15, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CE. John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 45.0 for CE.

$CE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CE recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $48.0 on 04/07/2025
  • An analyst from Vertical Research set a target price of $66.0 on 03/06/2025
  • Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $88.0 on 12/19/2024
  • Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $85.0 on 12/17/2024
  • John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $76.0 on 11/11/2024
  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $97.0 on 11/11/2024

$CE Insider Trading Activity

$CE insiders have traded $CE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT MCDOUGALD SUTTON purchased 7,450 shares for an estimated $407,118
  • MARK CHRISTOPHER MURRAY (SVP - Acetyls) purchased 2,353 shares for an estimated $128,109
  • GANESH MOORTHY has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $107,959 and 0 sales.
  • DEBORAH J. KISSIRE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $54,280

$CE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of $CE stock to their portfolio, and 348 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

