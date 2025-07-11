New Analyst Forecast: $CDW Given $200.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CDW. Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a price target of 200.0 for CDW.

$CDW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDW recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CDW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $201.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $200.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $205.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $175.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $201.0 on 02/06/2025

$CDW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CDW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$CDW Insider Trading Activity

$CDW insiders have traded $CDW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTINE A LEAHY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,917 shares for an estimated $7,423,292 .

. FREDERICK J. KULEVICH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,159 shares for an estimated $5,375,580.

$CDW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 378 institutional investors add shares of $CDW stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

