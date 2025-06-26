New Analyst Forecast: $CDTX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CDTX. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CDTX.

$CDTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDTX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CDTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CDTX forecast page.

$CDTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDTX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CDTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $68.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities set a target price of $46.0 on 03/12/2025

$CDTX Insider Trading Activity

$CDTX insiders have traded $CDTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRYSA MINEO has made 2 purchases buying 3,320 shares for an estimated $73,895 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LESLIE TARI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 1,773 shares for an estimated $38,939

SHANE WARD (COO & CLO) sold 1,664 shares for an estimated $36,542

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CDTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $CDTX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.