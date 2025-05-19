Stocks
CDTX

New Analyst Forecast: $CDTX Given $50.0 Price Target

May 19, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CDTX. Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a price target of 50.0 for CDTX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CDTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CDTX forecast page.

$CDTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CDTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities set a target price of $46.0 on 03/12/2025

$CDTX Insider Trading Activity

$CDTX insiders have traded $CDTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LESLIE TARI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 1,773 shares for an estimated $38,939
  • SHANE WARD (COO & CLO) sold 1,664 shares for an estimated $36,542

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CDTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $CDTX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CDTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.