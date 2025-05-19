New Analyst Forecast: $CDTX Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CDTX. Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a price target of 50.0 for CDTX.

$CDTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CDTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a target price of $50.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities set a target price of $46.0 on 03/12/2025

$CDTX Insider Trading Activity

$CDTX insiders have traded $CDTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LESLIE TARI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 1,773 shares for an estimated $38,939

SHANE WARD (COO & CLO) sold 1,664 shares for an estimated $36,542

$CDTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $CDTX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

