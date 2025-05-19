New Analyst Forecast: $CDNS Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CDNS. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CDNS.

$CDNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDNS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

$CDNS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CDNS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 03/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

$CDNS Insider Trading Activity

$CDNS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 109,808 shares for an estimated $34,005,208 .

. CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 31,018 shares for an estimated $9,412,405 .

. PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,881 shares for an estimated $2,382,628 .

. JOHN M WALL (Sr. VP & CFO) sold 4,224 shares for an estimated $1,305,342

PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $1,112,618 .

. KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,421 shares for an estimated $624,635 .

. ITA M BRENNAN sold 180 shares for an estimated $49,500

$CDNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 593 institutional investors add shares of $CDNS stock to their portfolio, and 720 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

