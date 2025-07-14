New Analyst Forecast: $CDNS Given $370.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CDNS. Gary Mobley from Loop Capital set a price target of 370.0 for CDNS.

$CDNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDNS recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CDNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $329.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Mobley from Loop Capital set a target price of $370.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $380.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jason Celino from Keybanc set a target price of $358.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $365.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $325.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $350.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Harlan Sur from JP Morgan set a target price of $330.0 on 04/29/2025

$CDNS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CDNS stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CDNS Insider Trading Activity

$CDNS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 21,652 shares for an estimated $6,554,056 .

. ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) sold 10,737 shares for an estimated $3,328,470

PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,250 shares for an estimated $1,509,679 .

. PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) sold 4,710 shares for an estimated $1,413,000

KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,421 shares for an estimated $624,635 .

. JAMES D PLUMMER sold 868 shares for an estimated $277,715

ITA M BRENNAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 360 shares for an estimated $104,220.

$CDNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 563 institutional investors add shares of $CDNS stock to their portfolio, and 631 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

