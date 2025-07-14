New Analyst Forecast: $CDNS Given $370.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CDNS. Gary Mobley from Loop Capital set a price target of 370.0 for CDNS.
$CDNS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDNS recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CDNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $329.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gary Mobley from Loop Capital set a target price of $370.0 on 07/14/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $380.0 on 07/10/2025
- Jason Celino from Keybanc set a target price of $358.0 on 07/10/2025
- Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $365.0 on 05/16/2025
- Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $325.0 on 05/13/2025
- Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $350.0 on 04/29/2025
- Harlan Sur from JP Morgan set a target price of $330.0 on 04/29/2025
$CDNS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CDNS stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
$CDNS Insider Trading Activity
$CDNS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 21,652 shares for an estimated $6,554,056.
- ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) sold 10,737 shares for an estimated $3,328,470
- PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,250 shares for an estimated $1,509,679.
- PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) sold 4,710 shares for an estimated $1,413,000
- KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,421 shares for an estimated $624,635.
- JAMES D PLUMMER sold 868 shares for an estimated $277,715
- ITA M BRENNAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 360 shares for an estimated $104,220.
$CDNS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 563 institutional investors add shares of $CDNS stock to their portfolio, and 631 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 1,779,444 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $452,565,992
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,332,106 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $338,794,518
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 1,218,389 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $309,872,874
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,211,620 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $373,360,703
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,078,675 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $274,339,412
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 1,054,702 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $268,242,359
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 850,565 shares (+30.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $216,324,196
