New Analyst Forecast: $CDNS Given $300.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CDNS. Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 300.0 for CDNS.

$CDNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDNS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CDNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $327.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $300.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $360.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $310.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $315.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Jon Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $340.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $350.0 on 10/29/2024

$CDNS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CDNS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/17 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 03/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

$CDNS Insider Trading Activity

$CDNS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,071 shares for an estimated $30,676,738 .

. CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 41,018 shares for an estimated $12,368,369 .

. JOHN M WALL (Sr. VP & CFO) sold 4,224 shares for an estimated $1,305,342

PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $1,095,068 .

. PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) sold 3,171 shares for an estimated $969,628

VINCENTELLI ALBERTO SANGIOVANNI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $873,165 .

. KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,421 shares for an estimated $624,635.

$CDNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 600 institutional investors add shares of $CDNS stock to their portfolio, and 547 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.