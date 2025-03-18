New Analyst Forecast: $CDLX Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CDLX. An analyst from Lake Street set a price target of 3.0 for CDLX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CDLX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CDLX forecast page.

$CDLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDLX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CDLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $3.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $4.0 on 10/11/2024

$CDLX Insider Trading Activity

$CDLX insiders have traded $CDLX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIT GUPTA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 152,696 shares for an estimated $524,173 .

. ALEXIS DESIENO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 66,237 shares for an estimated $225,915 .

. CLIFFORD SOSIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,823 shares for an estimated $195,245 .

. NICHOLAS HOLLMEYER LYNTON (Chief Legal & Privacy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,777 shares for an estimated $52,792.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CDLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $CDLX stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.