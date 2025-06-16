New Analyst Forecast: $CDE Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CDE. Alex Terentiew from National Bank set a price target of 12.0 for CDE.

$CDE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CDE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CDE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Terentiew from National Bank set a target price of $12.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $8.5 on 04/02/2025

$CDE Insider Trading Activity

$CDE insiders have traded $CDE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PIERRE BEAUDOIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,551 shares for an estimated $442,205 .

. EDUARDO LUNA sold 17,160 shares for an estimated $134,362

KENNETH J WATKINSON (VP, Corporate Controller & CAO) sold 12,350 shares for an estimated $91,390

AOIFE MCGRATH (SVP, Exploration) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $74,720

THOMAS S WHELAN (SVP & CFO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $52,500

PARAMITA DAS has made 2 purchases buying 1,535 shares for an estimated $8,887 and 0 sales.

$CDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $CDE stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.