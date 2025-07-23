New Analyst Forecast: $CCO Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCO. Barrington Research gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $CCO.

$CCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/10/2025

CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 06/10/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

$CCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank set a target price of $100.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Andrew Wong from RBC Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a target price of $96.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Oscar Cabrera from CIBC set a target price of $95.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1.5 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 James Goss from Barrington Research set a target price of $2.0 on 02/25/2025

on 02/25/2025 Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $82.5 on 02/21/2025

$CCO Insider Trading Activity

$CCO insiders have traded $CCO stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARTURO R MORENO has made 24 purchases buying 11,701,818 shares for an estimated $11,408,813 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. W BENJAMIN MORELAND purchased 800,000 shares for an estimated $1,008,000

SCOTT WELLS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $117,000 and 0 sales.

$CCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $CCO stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

