New Analyst Forecast: $CCO Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCO. Barrington Research gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $CCO.
$CCO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/10/2025
- CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 06/10/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/09/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCO forecast page.
$CCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank set a target price of $100.0 on 07/08/2025
- Andrew Wong from RBC Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 06/20/2025
- Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a target price of $96.0 on 06/10/2025
- Oscar Cabrera from CIBC set a target price of $95.0 on 06/10/2025
- Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1.5 on 05/01/2025
- James Goss from Barrington Research set a target price of $2.0 on 02/25/2025
- Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $82.5 on 02/21/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $CCO Data Alerts
Sign Up
$CCO Insider Trading Activity
$CCO insiders have traded $CCO stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ARTURO R MORENO has made 24 purchases buying 11,701,818 shares for an estimated $11,408,813 and 0 sales.
- W BENJAMIN MORELAND purchased 800,000 shares for an estimated $1,008,000
- SCOTT WELLS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $117,000 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $CCO stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- READYSTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 1,723,417 shares (+37.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,912,992
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,614,050 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,791,595
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP added 1,310,680 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,454,854
- DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 1,180,692 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,310,568
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 945,141 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,049,106
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 912,632 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,013,021
- THIRD POINT LLC removed 900,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $999,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.