New Analyst Forecast: $CCNE Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCNE. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 26.0 for CCNE.

$CCNE Insider Trading Activity

$CCNE insiders have traded $CCNE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN T. GRIFFITH (SEVP/Chief Revenue Officer) sold 737 shares for an estimated $18,646

LEANNE D KASSAB (SEVP/Chief Experience Officer) sold 442 shares for an estimated $11,182

STEVEN R SHAFFNER SHILLING (EVP/Chief Wealth Mngt Officer) sold 442 shares for an estimated $11,182

ANGELA D. WILCOXSON (EVP/Chief Commercial Banking) sold 339 shares for an estimated $8,576

$CCNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $CCNE stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

