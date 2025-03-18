New Analyst Forecast: $CCLD Given $1.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCLD. An analyst from Roth Capital set a price target of 1.5 for CCLD.

$CCLD Insider Trading Activity

$CCLD insiders have traded $CCLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAMERON MUNTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $122,999

JOHN N DALY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $55,850.

$CCLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CCLD stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

