CCL

New Analyst Forecast: $CCL Given 'Hold' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 10:28 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCL. HSBC gave a rating of 'Hold' for $CCL.

$CCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/08/2025

$CCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 03/26/2025
  • Jamie Rollo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 01/08/2025
  • Patrick Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $29.0 on 12/02/2024

$CCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CCL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CCL Insider Trading Activity

$CCL insiders have traded $CCL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID BERNSTEIN (CFO & CAO) sold 105,010 shares for an estimated $2,398,533

$CCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 452 institutional investors add shares of $CCL stock to their portfolio, and 468 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

