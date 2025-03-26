New Analyst Forecast: $CCL Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCL. Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a price target of 32.0 for CCL.

$CCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Jamie Rollo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $29.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $19.0 on 10/04/2024

$CCL Insider Trading Activity

$CCL insiders have traded $CCL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIR JONATHON BAND sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $380,100

$CCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of $CCL stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

