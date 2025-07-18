New Analyst Forecast: $CCK Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCK. Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a price target of 110.0 for CCK.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CCK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCK forecast page.

$CCK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCK recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CCK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $110.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Ghansham Panjabi from Baird set a target price of $105.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $127.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 George Staphos from B of A Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Curt Woodworth from UBS set a target price of $125.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $129.0 on 07/03/2025

$CCK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CCK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 05/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CCK Insider Trading Activity

$CCK insiders have traded $CCK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERARD H GIFFORD (EVP & COO) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $678,965

CHRISTY L. KALAUS (VP & Corp Controller) sold 2,130 shares for an estimated $211,743

MATT MADEKSZA (President - Transit Packaging) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $148,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $CCK stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.