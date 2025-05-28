New Analyst Forecast: $CCJ Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCJ. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CCJ.
$CCJ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCJ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CCJ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCJ forecast page.
$CCJ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 386 institutional investors add shares of $CCJ stock to their portfolio, and 377 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 7,805,180 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $321,261,208
- CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD added 4,529,780 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,445,744
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 3,959,837 shares (+39.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $162,986,890
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,206,266 shares (+8852.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,809,908
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 2,204,313 shares (+425.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,729,523
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,181,948 shares (+95.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,808,979
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,972,764 shares (+32.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,198,966
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.