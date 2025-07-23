New Analyst Forecast: $CCI Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCI. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CCI.

$CCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCI in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/14/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

$CCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCI recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $117.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Batya Levi from UBS set a target price of $124.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $124.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $112.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $122.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $125.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $109.0 on 04/22/2025

$CCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CCI stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CCI Insider Trading Activity

$CCI insiders have traded $CCI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL K SCHLANGER (Interim President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,127,602 .

. EDWARD B JR ADAMS (EVP and General Counsel) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $850,960

ROBERT SEAN COLLINS (Vice President and Controller) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $384,192

CHRISTOPHER LEVENDOS (EVP & COO - Fiber) sold 2,810 shares for an estimated $300,389

KEVIN A STEPHENS purchased 380 shares for an estimated $39,242

$CCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 503 institutional investors add shares of $CCI stock to their portfolio, and 566 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

