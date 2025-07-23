New Analyst Forecast: $CCI Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCI. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CCI.
$CCI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCI in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/23/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/14/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/14/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025
$CCI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCI recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $117.0 on 07/23/2025
- Batya Levi from UBS set a target price of $124.0 on 07/08/2025
- Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $124.0 on 05/05/2025
- Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $112.0 on 05/02/2025
- Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $122.0 on 05/01/2025
- Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $125.0 on 05/01/2025
- Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $109.0 on 04/22/2025
$CCI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CCI stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/11 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
$CCI Insider Trading Activity
$CCI insiders have traded $CCI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL K SCHLANGER (Interim President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,127,602.
- EDWARD B JR ADAMS (EVP and General Counsel) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $850,960
- ROBERT SEAN COLLINS (Vice President and Controller) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $384,192
- CHRISTOPHER LEVENDOS (EVP & COO - Fiber) sold 2,810 shares for an estimated $300,389
- KEVIN A STEPHENS purchased 380 shares for an estimated $39,242
$CCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 503 institutional investors add shares of $CCI stock to their portfolio, and 566 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 6,341,150 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $660,938,064
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 2,072,198 shares (+60.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $215,985,197
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 2,072,128 shares (+8.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $215,977,901
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,028,718 shares (+144.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,453,277
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 1,797,913 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,396,471
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,449,992 shares (+113.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,132,666
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,435,869 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $149,660,625
