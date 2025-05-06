New Analyst Forecast: $CCI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCI. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CCI.

$CCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

$CCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies set a target price of $84.0 on 01/01/2025

$CCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CCI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 461 institutional investors add shares of $CCI stock to their portfolio, and 661 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

