New Analyst Forecast: $CCCS Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCCS. Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a price target of 9.0 for CCCS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CCCS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCCS forecast page.

$CCCS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCCS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CCCS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $9.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $13.0 on 04/16/2025

$CCCS Insider Trading Activity

$CCCS insiders have traded $CCCS stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL, L.P. ADVENT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,000,000 shares for an estimated $433,650,000 .

. CHRISTOPHER EGAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,000,000 shares for an estimated $433,649,999 .

. LAUREN YOUNG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,000,000 shares for an estimated $433,649,999 .

. ERIC WEI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,000,000 shares for an estimated $433,649,999 .

. GITHESH RAMAMURTHY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,005,141 shares for an estimated $23,583,101 .

. RODNEY CHRISTO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 263,109 shares for an estimated $3,098,424 .

. MARY JO PRIGGE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,456,111 .

. CRESCENZO NEIL E. DE purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,216,240

EILEEN SCHLOSS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,533 shares for an estimated $542,124 .

. TERI WILLIAMS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $244,358

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CCCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $CCCS stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.