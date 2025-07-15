New Analyst Forecast: $CCA Given $75.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CCA. Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a price target of 75.5 for CCA.

$CCA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CCA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $75.5 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Drew McReynolds from RBC Capital set a target price of $76.0 on 04/11/2025

