New Analyst Forecast: $CC Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CC. John Roberts from Mizuho set a price target of 16.0 for CC.

$CC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CC recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $14.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $17.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Peter Osterland from Truist Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 04/14/2025

$CC Insider Trading Activity

$CC insiders have traded $CC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAMIAN GUMPEL (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 21,222 shares for an estimated $201,376 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHANE HOSTETTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 4,450 shares for an estimated $50,196

$CC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $CC stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

