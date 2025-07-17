New Analyst Forecast: $CBSH Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CBSH. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 70.0 for CBSH.

$CBSH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBSH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CBSH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $70.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $62.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brandon Berman from B of A Securities set a target price of $71.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $61.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Christopher Mcgratty from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $70.0 on 04/17/2025

$CBSH Insider Trading Activity

$CBSH insiders have traded $CBSH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W KEMPER (President and CEO) sold 26,042 shares for an estimated $1,752,173

KEVIN G BARTH (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,092 shares for an estimated $1,724,352 .

. CHARLES G KIM (Exec. Vice President and CFO) sold 13,493 shares for an estimated $914,245

JOHN K HANDY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,566 shares for an estimated $507,237 .

. DAVID W KEMPER (Executive Chairman) sold 3,708 shares for an estimated $245,321

DAVID L. ROLLER (Senior Vice President) sold 3,348 shares for an estimated $227,027

PATRICIA R KELLERHALS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,719 shares for an estimated $181,310 .

. JUNE MCALLISTER FOWLER sold 1,618 shares for an estimated $98,249

DAVID L ORF (Exec. Vice President & CCO) sold 1,036 shares for an estimated $70,693

MARGARET M ROWE (Senior Vice President) sold 250 shares for an estimated $15,479

DERRICK BROOKS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 203 shares for an estimated $13,533.

$CBSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $CBSH stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

