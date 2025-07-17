New Analyst Forecast: $CBSH Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CBSH. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 70.0 for CBSH.
$CBSH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBSH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CBSH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $70.0 on 07/17/2025
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $62.0 on 07/10/2025
- Brandon Berman from B of A Securities set a target price of $71.0 on 06/24/2025
- Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $61.0 on 06/17/2025
- Christopher Mcgratty from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $70.0 on 04/17/2025
$CBSH Insider Trading Activity
$CBSH insiders have traded $CBSH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN W KEMPER (President and CEO) sold 26,042 shares for an estimated $1,752,173
- KEVIN G BARTH (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,092 shares for an estimated $1,724,352.
- CHARLES G KIM (Exec. Vice President and CFO) sold 13,493 shares for an estimated $914,245
- JOHN K HANDY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,566 shares for an estimated $507,237.
- DAVID W KEMPER (Executive Chairman) sold 3,708 shares for an estimated $245,321
- DAVID L. ROLLER (Senior Vice President) sold 3,348 shares for an estimated $227,027
- PATRICIA R KELLERHALS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,719 shares for an estimated $181,310.
- JUNE MCALLISTER FOWLER sold 1,618 shares for an estimated $98,249
- DAVID L ORF (Exec. Vice President & CCO) sold 1,036 shares for an estimated $70,693
- MARGARET M ROWE (Senior Vice President) sold 250 shares for an estimated $15,479
- DERRICK BROOKS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 203 shares for an estimated $13,533.
$CBSH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $CBSH stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 699,592 shares (+2767.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,535,610
- STATE STREET CORP removed 641,364 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,912,081
- INVESCO LTD. added 488,960 shares (+136.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,427,980
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 457,831 shares (+45.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,490,823
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 320,246 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,928,908
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 268,250 shares (+2.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,693,197
- UBS GROUP AG removed 244,709 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,228,241
