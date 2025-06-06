New Analyst Forecast: $CBRL Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CBRL. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CBRL.

$CBRL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBRL in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 05/23/2025

$CBRL Insider Trading Activity

$CBRL insiders have traded $CBRL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL CORP GMT has made 10 purchases buying 487,400 shares for an estimated $19,891,713 and 0 sales.

$CBRL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $CBRL stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

