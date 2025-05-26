New Analyst Forecast: $CBRL Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CBRL. Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a price target of 63.0 for CBRL.

$CBRL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBRL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CBRL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $63.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $55.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 12/05/2024

$CBRL Insider Trading Activity

$CBRL insiders have traded $CBRL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL CORP GMT has made 10 purchases buying 487,400 shares for an estimated $19,891,713 and 0 sales.

$CBRL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $CBRL stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

