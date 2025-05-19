New Analyst Forecast: $CAVA Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAVA. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CAVA.

$CAVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAVA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

$CAVA Insider Trading Activity

$CAVA insiders have traded $CAVA stock on the open market 59 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 59 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL S.C.A. ARTAL sold 8,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,073,040,000

RONALD M SHAICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,367,221 shares for an estimated $204,262,817 .

. BRETT SCHULMAN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 364,714 shares for an estimated $53,519,253 .

. THEODOROS XENOHRISTOS (Chief Concept Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 75,784 shares for an estimated $10,544,921 .

. TRICIA K. TOLIVAR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 23,591 shares for an estimated $3,249,807 .

. KAREN KOCHEVAR sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,133,450

KELLY COSTANZA (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,283 shares for an estimated $1,199,143 .

. KENNETH ROBERT BERTRAM (CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,640 shares for an estimated $950,459 .

. JENNIFER SOMERS (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,639 shares for an estimated $441,548 .

. ADAM DAVID PHILLIPS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 615 shares for an estimated $76,501.

$CAVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of $CAVA stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

