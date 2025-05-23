New Analyst Forecast: $CATY Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CATY. David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a price target of 53.0 for CATY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CATY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CATY forecast page.

$CATY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CATY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CATY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $53.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Andrew Terrell from Stephens set a target price of $60.0 on 12/09/2024

$CATY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CATY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CATY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CATY Insider Trading Activity

$CATY insiders have traded $CATY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CATY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY M TANG (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $459,049 .

. THOMAS M. LO (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) sold 729 shares for an estimated $32,805

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CATY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $CATY stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.