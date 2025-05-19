New Analyst Forecast: $CAT Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAT. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CAT.

$CAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/31/2025

$CAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $380.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $395.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $283.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI set a target price of $365.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $471.0 on 12/19/2024

$CAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAT stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 05/05, 04/04, 03/17, 01/08, 12/24 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/04, 03/17, 01/08, 12/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 03/13, 02/24.

on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/13, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 04/08, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

$CAT Insider Trading Activity

$CAT insiders have traded $CAT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW R J BONFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $7,854,459 .

. ANTHONY D. FASSINO (Group President) sold 6,279 shares for an estimated $2,565,536

JASON KAISER (Group President) sold 2,425 shares for an estimated $860,147

DAVID MACLENNAN purchased 375 shares for an estimated $120,262

GERALD JOHNSON has made 3 purchases buying 300 shares for an estimated $108,262 and 0 sales.

$CAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,298 institutional investors add shares of $CAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

