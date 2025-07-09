New Analyst Forecast: $CAT Given $500.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAT. Rob Wertheimer from Melius Research set a price target of 500.0 for CAT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CAT forecast page.
$CAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAT recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $395.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rob Wertheimer from Melius Research set a target price of $500.0 on 07/09/2025
- Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $420.0 on 06/24/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $414.0 on 06/23/2025
- Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $422.0 on 06/20/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $373.0 on 05/19/2025
- Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $357.0 on 05/16/2025
- Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $331.0 on 05/05/2025
$CAT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CAT stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 3 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 03/13, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 05/05, 04/04, 03/17, 01/08 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$CAT Insider Trading Activity
$CAT insiders have traded $CAT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW R J BONFIELD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,800,899
- JASON KAISER (Group President) sold 2,425 shares for an estimated $860,147
- DAVID MACLENNAN purchased 375 shares for an estimated $120,262
- GERALD JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $68,405 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,260 institutional investors add shares of $CAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 8,324,751 shares (-50.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,745,502,879
- FMR LLC removed 2,807,415 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $925,885,467
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,467,525 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $483,989,745
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,364,183 shares (+2723.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $449,907,553
- ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD added 1,000,616 shares (+10006160.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $330,003,156
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 812,109 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $267,833,548
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 802,546 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,679,670
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.