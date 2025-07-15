Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CASS Given $50.0 Price Target

July 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CASS. Joseph Yanchunis from Raymond James set a price target of 50.0 for CASS.

$CASS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CASS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CASS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joseph Yanchunis from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $46.0 on 04/23/2025

$CASS Insider Trading Activity

$CASS insiders have traded $CASS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL JAMES NORMILE (CFO) purchased 250 shares for an estimated $9,812
  • MARTIN H. RESCH (President & CEO) purchased 200 shares for an estimated $7,800

$CASS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $CASS stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

