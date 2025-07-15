New Analyst Forecast: $CASS Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CASS. Joseph Yanchunis from Raymond James set a price target of 50.0 for CASS.
$CASS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CASS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CASS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Yanchunis from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 07/15/2025
- Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $46.0 on 04/23/2025
$CASS Insider Trading Activity
$CASS insiders have traded $CASS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL JAMES NORMILE (CFO) purchased 250 shares for an estimated $9,812
- MARTIN H. RESCH (President & CEO) purchased 200 shares for an estimated $7,800
$CASS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $CASS stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 67,950 shares (+92.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,938,837
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC added 56,979 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,464,341
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 54,672 shares (+46.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,364,564
- UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. added 48,516 shares (+114.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,098,317
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 37,895 shares (-3.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,638,958
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 32,584 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,409,258
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 24,435 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,056,813
