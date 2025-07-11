New Analyst Forecast: $CASH Given $88.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CASH. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 88.0 for CASH.
$CASH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CASH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $88.0 on 07/11/2025
- Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $94.0 on 04/23/2025
$CASH Insider Trading Activity
$CASH insiders have traded $CASH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRETT L. PHARR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,365 shares for an estimated $809,195
- KENDALL E STORK sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $317,320
- DOUGLAS J. HAJEK sold 1,850 shares for an estimated $146,631
- JENNIFER W. WARREN (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,667 shares for an estimated $129,975
$CASH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $CASH stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PINNACLE WEALTH PLANNING SERVICES, INC. removed 50,761,060 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,703,019,327
- REVOLVE WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC removed 3,634,641 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,147,060
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 649,776 shares (-78.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,401,159
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 191,343 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,958,471
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 178,193 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,999,179
- PHOCAS FINANCIAL CORP. added 137,223 shares (+525.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,010,417
- NEUMEIER POMA INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC added 132,680 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,679,006
