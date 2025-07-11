New Analyst Forecast: $CASH Given $88.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CASH. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 88.0 for CASH.

$CASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CASH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $88.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $94.0 on 04/23/2025

$CASH Insider Trading Activity

$CASH insiders have traded $CASH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT L. PHARR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,365 shares for an estimated $809,195

KENDALL E STORK sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $317,320

DOUGLAS J. HAJEK sold 1,850 shares for an estimated $146,631

JENNIFER W. WARREN (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,667 shares for an estimated $129,975

$CASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $CASH stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

