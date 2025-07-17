New Analyst Forecast: $CART Given $52.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CART. Colin Sebastian from Baird set a price target of 52.0 for CART.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CART, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CART forecast page.

$CART Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CART recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $CART in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $52.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 John Colantuoni from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Rob Sanderson from Loop Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Ross Compton from Macquarie set a target price of $55.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ross Sandler from Barclays set a target price of $61.0 on 05/02/2025

$CART Insider Trading Activity

$CART insiders have traded $CART stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CART stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FIDJI SIMO (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 109,615 shares for an estimated $4,871,860 .

. MORGAN FONG (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,101 shares for an estimated $1,050,533 .

. DANIEL DANKER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,070 shares for an estimated $893,013 .

. ALAN RAMSAY (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,523 shares for an estimated $223,056 .

. LEVIEN MEREDITH A. KOPIT sold 4,225 shares for an estimated $200,476

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of $CART stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.