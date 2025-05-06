New Analyst Forecast: $CARR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CARR. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CARR.

$CARR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CARR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

$CARR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CARR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CARR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Carrier Global to from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $72.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 01/07/2025

$CARR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CARR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 01/10.

$CARR Insider Trading Activity

$CARR insiders have traded $CARR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J. O'CONNOR (Senior VP & CLO) sold 167,183 shares for an estimated $12,281,697

KYLE CROCKETT (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,592 shares for an estimated $2,123,966.

$CARR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 596 institutional investors add shares of $CARR stock to their portfolio, and 736 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

