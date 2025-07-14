New Analyst Forecast: $CARR Given $89.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CARR. Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a price target of 89.0 for CARR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CARR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CARR forecast page.

$CARR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CARR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CARR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $89.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Scott Davis from Melius Research set a target price of $90.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $87.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $88.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $79.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $84.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Joe O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 05/05/2025

$CARR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CARR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CARR Insider Trading Activity

$CARR insiders have traded $CARR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAXIMILIAN VIESSMANN sold 4,267,425 shares for an estimated $299,999,977

KYLE CROCKETT (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 18,945 shares for an estimated $1,234,884

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CARR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 605 institutional investors add shares of $CARR stock to their portfolio, and 685 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.