New Analyst Forecast: $CAPR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAPR. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CAPR.
$CAPR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CAPR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CAPR forecast page.
$CAPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $CAPR stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,250,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,055,520
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,696,055 shares (+331.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,405,559
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 700,243 shares (+44.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,663,353
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 629,934 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,693,089
- MORGAN STANLEY added 500,238 shares (+380.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,903,284
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC removed 300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,140,000
- SUPERSTRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 282,118 shares (-83.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,893,228
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.