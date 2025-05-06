Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CAPR Given 'Buy' Rating

May 06, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAPR. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CAPR.

$CAPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

$CAPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $CAPR stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,250,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,055,520
  • STATE STREET CORP added 1,696,055 shares (+331.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,405,559
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 700,243 shares (+44.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,663,353
  • WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 629,934 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,693,089
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 500,238 shares (+380.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,903,284
  • IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC removed 300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,140,000
  • SUPERSTRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 282,118 shares (-83.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,893,228

