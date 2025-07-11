Stocks
CAPR

New Analyst Forecast: $CAPR Given $24.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAPR. Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 24.0 for CAPR.

$CAPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAPR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CAPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Madison El-Saadi from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $21.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Catherine Novack from Jones Trading set a target price of $29.0 on 06/25/2025
  • Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer set a target price of $22.0 on 06/23/2025
  • Boobalan Pachaiyappan from Roth Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 06/17/2025
  • Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $30.0 on 05/14/2025

$CAPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $CAPR stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

