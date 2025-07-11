New Analyst Forecast: $CAPR Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAPR. Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 24.0 for CAPR.
$CAPR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAPR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CAPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $24.0 on 07/11/2025
- Madison El-Saadi from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $21.0 on 06/26/2025
- Catherine Novack from Jones Trading set a target price of $29.0 on 06/25/2025
- Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer set a target price of $22.0 on 06/23/2025
- Boobalan Pachaiyappan from Roth Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 06/17/2025
- Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $30.0 on 05/14/2025
$CAPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $CAPR stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 714,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,775,860
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 450,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,270,500
- STATE STREET CORP removed 365,568 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,469,240
- PIER CAPITAL, LLC added 354,181 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,361,177
- UBS GROUP AG added 270,525 shares (+220.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,567,282
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP added 239,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,268,110
- SUPERSTRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 185,963 shares (+336.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,764,788
