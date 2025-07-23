New Analyst Forecast: $CANG Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CANG. Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 8.0 for CANG.
$CANG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $CANG stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BIT CAPITAL GMBH removed 834,062 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,161,094
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 240,353 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $910,937
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 195,483 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $740,880
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 149,054 shares (+186.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $564,914
- INVESCO LTD. added 90,393 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $342,589
- HCEP MANAGEMENT LTD added 86,006 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $325,962
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 63,993 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,533
