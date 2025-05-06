New Analyst Forecast: $CAN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAN. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CAN.
$CAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
$CAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $CAN stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 7,339,877 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,046,747
- STATE STREET CORP removed 4,786,462 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,812,247
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 4,675,313 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,584,391
- VIDENT ADVISORY, LLC added 4,132,539 shares (+2306.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,471,704
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 3,307,700 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,780,784
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,606,334 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,342,984
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC removed 2,020,778 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,142,594
