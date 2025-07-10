New Analyst Forecast: $CAN Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAN. Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 2.0 for CAN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CAN forecast page.

$CAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $2.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $5.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Mike Grondahl from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $1.5 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $2.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Joe Flynn from Compass Point set a target price of $2.5 on 03/18/2025

$CAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $CAN stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.