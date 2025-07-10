New Analyst Forecast: $CAN Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAN. Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 2.0 for CAN.
$CAN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $2.0 on 07/10/2025
- Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $5.0 on 07/08/2025
- Mike Grondahl from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $1.5 on 06/18/2025
- Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $2.0 on 05/21/2025
- Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.0 on 03/27/2025
- Joe Flynn from Compass Point set a target price of $2.5 on 03/18/2025
$CAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $CAN stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 9,413,551 shares (-90.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,263,215
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,339,877 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,442,944
- INVESCO LTD. added 7,093,743 shares (+5016.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,226,887
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,688,437 shares (+103.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,359,909
- VIDENT ADVISORY, LLC removed 2,277,511 shares (-52.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,999,199
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC removed 1,855,479 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,147,242
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,825,422 shares (+300.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,602,355
