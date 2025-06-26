Stocks
CAMT

New Analyst Forecast: $CAMT Given 'Neutral' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAMT. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CAMT.

$CAMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAMT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CAMT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CAMT forecast page.

$CAMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAMT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CAMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $80.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Gus Richard from Northland Securities set a target price of $105.0 on 05/14/2025

$CAMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $CAMT stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CAMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.