New Analyst Forecast: $CAMT Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAMT. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CAMT.

$CAMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAMT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$CAMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAMT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CAMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $80.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Gus Richard from Northland Securities set a target price of $105.0 on 05/14/2025

$CAMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $CAMT stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

