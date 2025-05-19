New Analyst Forecast: $CAMT Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAMT. Gus Richard from Northland Securities set a price target of 105.0 for CAMT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CAMT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CAMT forecast page.

$CAMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $CAMT stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.