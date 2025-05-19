New Analyst Forecast: $CAMT Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAMT. Gus Richard from Northland Securities set a price target of 105.0 for CAMT.
$CAMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $CAMT stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 1,763,871 shares (+147.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,415,756
- CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD added 464,671 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,243,660
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 430,430 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,765,831
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 383,263 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,470,709
- PHOENIX FINANCIAL LTD. added 341,000 shares (+266.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,992,830
- MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. added 312,988 shares (+27.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,350,486
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 266,099 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,492,816
