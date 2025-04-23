New Analyst Forecast: $CALX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CALX. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CALX.

$CALX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CALX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CALX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CALX forecast page.

$CALX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $CALX stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.