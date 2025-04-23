New Analyst Forecast: $CALX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CALX. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CALX.
$CALX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CALX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CALX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CALX forecast page.
$CALX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $CALX stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 3,016,625 shares (-57.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,189,713
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 889,102 shares (+77.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,002,986
- INVESCO LTD. removed 536,155 shares (-69.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,695,724
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 530,262 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,490,235
- HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC added 425,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,819,749
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 412,982 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,400,682
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 382,301 shares (+711.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,330,835
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.