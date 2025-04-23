Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CALX Given 'Buy' Rating

April 23, 2025 — 04:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CALX. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CALX.

$CALX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CALX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

$CALX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $CALX stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 3,016,625 shares (-57.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,189,713
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 889,102 shares (+77.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,002,986
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 536,155 shares (-69.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,695,724
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 530,262 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,490,235
  • HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC added 425,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,819,749
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 412,982 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,400,682
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 382,301 shares (+711.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,330,835

