New Analyst Forecast: $CALX Given $52.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CALX. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 52.0 for CALX.
$CALX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CALX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CALX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $52.0 on 07/17/2025
- Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $56.0 on 07/15/2025
- Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $53.0 on 04/23/2025
$CALX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $CALX stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 721,648 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,575,205
- UBS GROUP AG added 655,587 shares (+335.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,234,003
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 545,490 shares (+135.6%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $29,014,613
- KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /KS removed 358,021 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,688,264
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 338,311 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,989,741
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 270,397 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,582,869
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 266,195 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,433,950
