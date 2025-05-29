New Analyst Forecast: $CAL Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAL. Mitch Kummetz from Seaport Global set a price target of 21.0 for CAL.

$CAL Insider Trading Activity

$CAL insiders have traded $CAL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LORI GREELEY has made 5 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $159,963 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KYLE GENDREAU has made 4 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,660 and 0 sales.

$CAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $CAL stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

