New Analyst Forecast: $CAKE Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAKE. Christine Dooley from Argus Research set a price target of 60.0 for CAKE.

$CAKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CAKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christine Dooley from Argus Research set a target price of $60.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 04/14/2025

$CAKE Insider Trading Activity

$CAKE insiders have traded $CAKE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID OVERTON (CHAIRMAN AND C.E.O.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 179,300 shares for an estimated $9,510,797 .

. DAVID M GORDON (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 76,878 shares for an estimated $3,881,091 .

. MATTHEW ELIOT CLARK (EXEC VP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $2,579,314.

$CAKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $CAKE stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

