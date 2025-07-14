Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CAI Given $34.0 Price Target

July 14, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CAI. Patrick Donnelly from Citigroup set a price target of 34.0 for CAI.

$CAI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Patrick Donnelly from Citigroup set a target price of $34.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Rachel Vatnsdal from JP Morgan set a target price of $31.0 on 07/14/2025

$CAI Insider Trading Activity

$CAI insiders have traded $CAI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRIAN J BRILLE (See Remarks) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $630,000
  • JOHN RUSSEL DENTON (See Remarks) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $157,500

